PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man accused of murdering a University of Pittsburgh student is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

Matthew Darby has been in the Allegheny County Jail since late last year.

He’s being held on charges that he killed his former girlfriend, Pitt student Alina Sheykhet, in her Oakland apartment.

Darby was arrested in South Carolina last November after nearly a month on the run from police.

He’s expected to appear in court at 10 a.m.

In addition to the murder charge, Darby was also charged in two separate rape cases. One of those involved a woman in Indiana County, while the other allegedly involved an underage girl in Elizabeth.

