Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Senate is pulling plans to vote on legislation to respond to a state grand jury report accusing hundreds of Roman Catholic priests of sexually abusing children over decades.

Republican senators said they didn’t expect a vote Wednesday night, the final scheduled voting day of 2018.

Senate Republican leaders had opposed a provision recommended by the grand jury to give adult victims a two-year reprieve from time limits in state law that otherwise bar them from suing perpetrators and institutions that covered it up.

RELATED STORIES:

The provision is backed by Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Gov. Tom Wolf, the House of Representatives, Senate Democratic leaders and victim advocates.

AG Shapiro Responds At News Conference:

Top Senate Republicans had called it unconstitutional. Then, they considered letting victims sue still-surviving perpetrators, but not institutions.

Shapiro opposed it, and House Republican leader Dave Reed warned his chamber would reject it.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)