Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EVERETT, Pa. (KDKA) — A fatal crash brought traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike to a standstill on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened in Everett, Pennsylvania, between the Bedford and Breezewood exits.

Two tractor trailers collided, and one of them caught fire.

One was carrying a load of cars. That driver suffered minor injuries.

The eastbound side of the road remains between the New Stanton and Breezewood exits. There’s no word on when it will reopen.

Due to an accident EB on I-76, a detour is in effect at the New Stanton Exit (75).Follow US 119 NB (0.2 miles) to PA Turnpike Route 66 NB (14.2 miles) to US 22EB (63.7 miles) to I-99SB (30.4 miles) to US 30 EB (18.3 miles). Re-enter at Breezewood. @PA_Turnpike @TotalTrafficPIT — PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) October 17, 2018

Heavy delays are expected.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.