EVERETT, Pa. (KDKA) — A fatal crash brought traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike to a standstill on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened in Everett, Pennsylvania, between the Bedford and Breezewood exits.

Two tractor trailers collided, and one of them caught fire.

(Source: Pa. Turnpike)

One was carrying a load of cars. That driver suffered minor injuries.

The eastbound side of the road remains between the New Stanton and Breezewood exits. There’s no word on when it will reopen.

Heavy delays are expected.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

