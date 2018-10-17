WEATHER ADVISORY:National Weather Service issues Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory for parts of Western Pa.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pine-Richland community is drumming up support after a young boy was diagnosed with a mysterious, polio-like illness.

Bryson Ackermann is the son of Pine-Richland School District basketball coach Jeff Ackermann.

He’s one of three patients in UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh battling Acute Flaccid Myelitis, or AFM. It affects the body’s nervous system, specifically the spinal cord, and can cause paralysis.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family to help with Bryson’s medical costs.

By late Wednesday night, it had already raised more than $15,500.

If you would like to help the Ackermann family, visit the page here at this link.

