Rania Harris stopped by PTL to continue her Sunday dinner theme with two more delicious recipes!

Mediterranean Hanger Steak and Potatoes

3 tablespoons Za’atar (see below)

1 tablespoon dried oregano

2 teaspoons ground cumin

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Four 6-ounce hanger steaks

1-1/2 pounds baby red potatoes

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

½ teaspoon white miso

2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat leaf parsley

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill

1 tablespoon drained capers

2 cups medium diced heirloom or vine ripe tomatoes

1 cup sliced English cucumber

¼ cup mixed olives, sliced in half

1 cup crumbled feta

Directions:

Special equipment: about 5 metal skewers

Combine Za’atar, oregano, cumin and a generous pinch of salt and pepper in a small bowl. Drizzle in ¼ cup olive oil until a thick paste forms. Rub the steaks with the spice mixture and let sit at room temperature for 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, place the potatoes in a large pot and cover with cold water by 2 inches. Season water generously with salt and bring to a low boil over medium heat. Let cook until the potatoes are slightly tender but not cooked through entirely, 20 to 25 minutes. Drain, and once cool enough to handle, thread 4 or 5 potatoes on each of 5 metal skewers.

Whisk together white wine vinegar, miso and 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large bowl. Add parsley, dill and capers. Add tomatoes, cucumber and olives and season with salt and pepper. Toss to coat and set aside.

Preheat the grill or a grill pan to medium-high heat. Grill the steaks to desired doneness, 4 to 5 minutes per side for medium. Let rest for 5 to 10 minutes before slicing.

Meanwhile, drizzle remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil over potatoes and sprinkle generously with salt and pepper. Grill until skin is crispy and potatoes are cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes per side.

Slice steaks 1-1/2-inch thick and top with salad. Sprinkle with feta and serve with grilled potatoes.

Serves: 4

Homemade Za’atar:

1/4 cup sumac

2 tablespoons dried thyme

1 tablespoon roasted sesame seeds

2 tablespoons marjoram

2 tablespoons oregano

1 teaspoon coarse sea salt

Directions:

Combine all ingredients and store in a jar with a tight fitting lid.

Creamy Lobster Linguine

½ pound cooked lobster meat

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 slices bacon, chopped

3 shallots, minced

2 garlic cloves, chopped

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

½ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed

2 cups tomato puree

¼ cup heavy cream

1 pound linguine

¼ cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, plus more for serving

1 cup baby arugula, coarsely chopped

¼ cup fresh tarragon leaves, coarsely chopped

½ cup fresh basil leaves, coarsely chopped

1 cup frozen peas, thawed

Directions:

Heat a large straight-sided skillet over medium heat. Add the olive oil and bacon, and cook for 8 minutes, or until the bacon is beginning to crisp. Add the shallots, garlic, and red pepper flakes, and cook for an additional 3 minutes, until fragrant. Add the salt and tomato puree along with the cream, and stir to combine. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the linguine and cook for 1 minute less than the package directions, about 10 minutes. Using tongs, remove the pasta from the water (reserving the pasta cooking water) and add it directly to the pan with the sauce. Sprinkle the Parmigiano-Reggiano directly on the pasta and then toss to coat in the sauce. Add up to 1 cup of pasta water, as needed, to loosen the sauce. Stir in the arugula, tarragon, basil, peas, and lobster, and simmer an additional minute, or until everything is heated through. Serve with additional Parmigiano-Reggiano, if desired.

Serves: 6