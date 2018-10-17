  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Connellsville High School, Local TV, Penn Hills High School, WPIAL

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The WPIAL will not punish Connellsville High School for bringing armed police officers to away games.

The league looked into the issue after the superintendent of Penn Hills called it “culturally insensitive.”

The WPIAL disagreed and said no policies were violated.

connellsville falcons field WPIAL Wont Punish Connellsville For Traveling With Armed Security Guards

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The armed guards escort the Connellsville players from the restroom and locker rooms and to and from their buses.

It comes a month after allegations that Connesllville players used racial slurs toward Penn Hills players at a soccer game.

The WPIAL hearing board said it “was unable to determine with certainty” if racial slurs were or were not directed at Penn Hills players.

However, they did find the allegations from Penn Hills were “reasonably credible” and “believes it is likely that at least some racial slurs or racially-insensitive comments were directed to a Penn Hills player or players.”

WPIAL is requiring the Connellsville School District to take part in racial sensitivity training, something the WPIAL says district officials had already volunteered to do after the accusations.

