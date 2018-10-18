Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Doctors at Children’s Hospital have shed some light on a mysterious illness that can leave children paralyzed.

There are three cases of acute flaccid myelitis in Pittsburgh. The Centers for Disease Control recently issued a public warning about the growing number of cases across the country.

Doctors said it could be caused by any of 100 enteroviruses. These viruses are not uncommon.

Normally, kids get sick and they recover just fine. But, occasionally, a child will progress to having AFM.

There does not appear to be any rhyme or reason as to why a child will get it.

The symptoms to watch out for include weakness in an arm, or both arms and trouble walking. That’s when doctors feel it may be a case of AFM and treatment begins.

However, there is no known cure or vaccine, which can be scary to think about.

“Especially about things that seem mysterious and when doctors and science tell you we don’t fully understand it, those things are scary. I think one is, like any infection, the things that we talk about with hand hygiene and people coughing and sneezing into their elbow and trying to not spread germs in the family. I think another thing for people to remember is just the perspective,” Dr. John Williams, of UPMC Children’s Hospital, said. “Yes, this is scary. Yes, it can be a very serious disease, but its extremely rare. Just to put that in context, there’s an enormous amount of attention to AFM right now and people are very appropriately concerned. In the last few years, about 150 cases a year and we might have a number like that this year.”

According to the CDC, there are 63 confirmed cases this year.

Williams went on to point out that thousands of kids will be hospitalized in this country this year with the flu. Of those, hundreds may die.

The fact that doctors don’t know what causes AFM and have no vaccine is disturbing, but the rarity should be reassurance to families.

Doctors also aren’t worried about it spreading from child to child in schools because children are exposed to the viruses all the time. The difference is that they don’t know what causes a particular child to come down with AFM after being exposed.