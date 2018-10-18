Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for help solving a case of credit card fraud in Wilmerding.

Investigators have released surveillance photos.

Allegheny County Police say the suspects have been caught on camera making purchases using stolen credit card information.

They’re likely to be charged with conspiracy and fraudulent use of credit cards.

“This is an access fraud case out of Wilmerding,” said Allegheny County Police Det. Michael Kuma. “Over the past few months, multiple victims have come forward to report their credit card information was used fraudulently at several retail locations in Allegheny County. Police are working to figure out how the suspects obtained the victims’ information.”

The Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction could be worth up to $1,000.