WEATHER ADVISORY:National Weather Service issues Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory for parts of Western Pa.
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County Police, Crime Stoppers, fraud, Local TV, Ralph Iannotti, Wilmerding

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for help solving a case of credit card fraud in Wilmerding.

Investigators have released surveillance photos.

crime stoppers credit card fraud suspect Crime Stoppers: Police Release Surveillance Photos Of Credit Card Fraud Suspects

(Source: Crime Stoppers)

Allegheny County Police say the suspects have been caught on camera making purchases using stolen credit card information.

They’re likely to be charged with conspiracy and fraudulent use of credit cards.

“This is an access fraud case out of Wilmerding,” said Allegheny County Police Det. Michael Kuma. “Over the past few months, multiple victims have come forward to report their credit card information was used fraudulently at several retail locations in Allegheny County. Police are working to figure out how the suspects obtained the victims’ information.”

The Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction could be worth up to $1,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s