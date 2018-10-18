Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re job hunting, Pittsburgh is where you want to be.

The job search and review website Glassdoor conducted its annual jobs report to find the 25 best cities for jobs in 2018.

Pittsburgh took the top spot with nearly 92,000 job openings and a median base salary of $46,500, according to their report.

Glassdoor determined their rankings by looking at the cities with the highest Glassdoor city score, determined by how easy it is to get a job, how affordable it is to live there and how satisfied employees are working there.

Rounding out the top five were St. Louis, Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Hartford, Conn., in that order.

Although Pittsburgh was named number one overall, it didn’t come in first in individual categories. Boston was number one when it came to number of job opportunities, Memphis, Tenn., was named the most affordable city, and San Francisco took the top spot for job satisfaction.

To view the full report, visit glassdoor.com/List/Best-Cities-for-Jobs-LST_KQ0,20.htm.