PITTSBURGH (AP) – A Pennsylvania man accused of fatally shooting two sisters during a robbery gone bad has received two consecutive life sentences.

Mike Manko, a spokesman for the Allegheny County district attorney’s office, says Kylee Lankford was sentenced Thursday for the murders of Kimberly Lesko and Melodie Robb.

Kylee Lankford (Source: Allegheny County Police)

Kylee Lankford (Source: Allegheny County Police)

Authorities say Lankford and another man broke into a McKeesport home last September. Fifty-two-year-old Robb and 55-year-old Lesko were fatally shot, while a man was wounded.

Jurors deliberated for less than a day before convicting Lankford in July.

Lankford’s co-defendant, Miras Kelly II, is set to go to trial on Nov. 14.

