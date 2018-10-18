Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — Police surrounded a Monroeville massage parlor Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. on James Street behind the Monroeville Mall.

Walter Munson, who owns the Hair Design Concept business nearby, says he’s not surprised.

“There was some towels that hung up in the backyard [where] they would do the laundry. About three-quarters down through the towel was a large hole in it, so that was our first indication that there was something quite wrong over there,” Munson said.

The business owner believes there were illicit activities taking place.

It is unknown if any charges have been filed.