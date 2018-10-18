Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Police in Lawrence County have made an arrest in the murder of three people, including a 10-year-old child, inside a New Castle home earlier this week.

New Castle Police say they have arrested 19-year-old Steven Procopio of New Wilmington. He was taken into custody Wednesday night and questioned.

Procopio will face three counts of criminal homicide in the murders of 31-year-old Nichole Pumphrey, her 10-year-old daughter Amariah Emery and 30-year-old Lawrence Cannon.

RELATED STORIES:

The three were found dead Tuesday morning on the first floor of Pumphrey’s home on West North Street. Police believe the shooting happened sometime Monday night.

The Lawrence County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday ruled all three deaths as homicides.

Procopio is being held in the Lawrence County Jail overnight, and will be arraigned Thursday morning.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.