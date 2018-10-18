  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh ranks among the top 10 best “drinking cities” in America, according to Thrillist.

Thrillist finds the best spots for food, drink, travel and entertainment across the country, and their list of “The 10 Best Drinking Cities In America Right Now” ranked cities that offer ample drinking options and different kinds of “drinking experiences.”

Pittsburgh, which they call a “recently thriving city,” came in eighth on their list.

The writers point to the South Side as the place to go for a bar crawl and they cite Shadyside and Lawrenceville as the spots for craft cocktails. Sienna Mercato and Gooski’s both earned mentions when talking about the city’s rooftop bars and dive bars.

Nashville, Tenn., took the top spot on the list with New Orleans coming in second and New York coming in third. Pittsburgh outranked Austin, Texas, and Las Vegas, which came in ninth and tenth respectively.

