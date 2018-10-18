Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Nobody won the big Powerball jackpot Wednesday night.

Now, the jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has jumped to an estimated $430 million.

Here are the winning numbers in the most recent drawing: 3, 57, 64, 68, 69 and the Powerball number was 15.

Three tickets matched all five white balls, but not the Powerball.

However, none of those tickets were sold in Pennsylvania.

Four tickets sold in Pennsylvania did match four numbers, plus the Powerball. They’re worth $50,000 apiece.

One ticket with the Powerplay option is worth $150,000.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $900 million. The next drawing will be Friday night.