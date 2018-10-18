Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A casting call has gone out for the latest movie filming in the Pittsburgh area.

Mosser Casting is looking for extras for what is right now being called the “Untitled Pickle Project,” by Sony Pictures, which is believed to be Seth Rogen’s newest movie. The project is set to start filming on Oct. 29.

It’s based on a novel about an immigrant factory worker who falls into a vat of pickles in 1918, is brined, and comes out alive 100 years later, Variety reports.

Casting directors are looking for both men and women, ranging in age from early 20s to 70s.

The scenes will begin filming on Oct. 31.

For scenes filming from Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, they are looking for people ages 20-55 to play “Followers,” who have a very clean cut, conservative, buttoned up look. Anyone interested in these scenes must be available both days.

If you are interested make sure to put the word “Followers” into the subject line of your email to the casting department.

On Nov. 1, they are looking for men and women between the ages of 28-65 to appear in scenes as lab scientists, assistants and receptionists. Put the word “Lab” in the subject line of your email if you’re interested.

That same day, they are also looking for extras, ages 23 and older, to play reporters – including TV news camera people, and print reporters and photographers. Anyone interested is asked to put the word “Press Conference” in their email subject line.

Finally, on Nov. 2, extras are needed to play people in attendance at a debate. They are looking for men and women, ages 25-75, who have a professional, intellectual type look. Use the word “Debate” when submitting your information in an email.

They are also looking for extras to play TV camera people, as well as stage managers and technical crews on that day. They want men and women age 25 and older, and experience as a cameraperson is a plus. If you’re interested, submit your information in an email using “Camera Crew” in the subject line.

Also in your email, Mosser Casting needs a current photo, along with your name, age, location, phone number and height and weight. Email submissions should go to mosserextras@gmail.com.

They say any potential extras must be able to work 12-14 hour days. You will make $10 per hour for the first eight hours and time and a half after that.

For more information, visit https://www.mossercasting.com/.