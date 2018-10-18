Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Before taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby reunited with a new friend.

Crosby met up once again with the captain of Kenya’s one and only ice hockey team.

According to the NHL, the game between the Penguins and Maple Leafs was the first professional game Ben has ever watched in person.

Prior to the game, Crosby gave Ben a Penguins jersey. The touching moment was caught on video and posted to the NHL’s Twitter feed.

“This is amazing,” they say.

Ben from Kenya and Sidney Crosby have reunited! Ben is attending his first NHL game tonight in Toronto.

Tim Hortons recently flew Ben’s entire team to Canada to play their first game, because being Kenya’s only hockey team means they have no opponents.

When they entered the locker room, they found personalized jerseys hanging in their lockers. After a pre-game speech, the players were shocked when Crosby and and fellow NHL star Nate MacKinnon walked through the door wearing the same jersey.

Crosby and MacKinnon then played alongside the guys, making dreams come true for many.

“It is such an honor for them to do this for us. I can’t hold back my tears,” one player said.

Tim Hortons has also helped to fund a youth hockey league in Kenya.