PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Looking for a tasty Southeast Asian meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Thai and Vietnamese spots around Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture next time you’re on the hunt for the perfect bowl of curry or bánh mì.

1. Banh Mi & Ti

Topping the list is Banh Mi & Ti. Located at 4502 Butler St. in Central Lawrenceville, the Vietnamese café is the highest rated Southeast Asian restaurant in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 214 reviews on Yelp.

Yelpers recommend the Viet Special sandwich, which is filled with pork roll, cured pork, head cheese and pâté. You can also get a Vietnamese iced coffee or a kumquat and lemon fruit tea to accompany the meal.

2. Thai Gourmet

Next up is Bloomfield’s Thai Gourmet, situated at 4505 Liberty Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 171 reviews on Yelp, the Thai spot has proven to be a local favorite.

Curries are the star here, especially the red and pumpkin curries with rice. Yelpers also praise the joint’s good value on lunch specials and its vegetarian options.

3. Senyai Thai Kitchen

Shadyside’s Senyai Thai Kitchen, located at 5865 Ellsworth Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the eatery 4.5 stars out of 142 reviews for innovative fare like the pork belly curry and crab meat curry.

However, the restaurant also has plenty of fare for vegetarians and vegans, like the signature Senyai Salad, eggplant stir-fry, and kee mao noodles.

4. Smiling Banana Leaf

Smiling Banana Leaf, a BYOB Thai restaurant in Highland Park, is another go-to, with four stars out of 441 Yelp reviews.

Yelpers praise its curries and soups, as well as the reasonable prices and generous portions. Head over to 5901 Bryant St. to see for yourself.

5. Nicky’s Thai Kitchen

Last but not least, over in Allegheny West, check out Nicky’s Thai Kitchen, which has earned four stars out of 389 reviews on Yelp. You can find the seafood-focused spot at 856 Western Ave., where it’s serving up a popular yellow seafood curry alongside appetizers like crab rangoon.