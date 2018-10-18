  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — In search of a new favorite restaurant for kofte or doner kebabs?

Photo: Istanbul Sofra/Yelp

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places for Mediterranean cuisine around Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings. All three of the top results specialize in Turkish fare.

1. Istanbul Sofra

Photo: Sneha N./Yelp

Topping the list is Istanbul Sofra. Located at 7600 Forbes Ave. in Regent Square, it boasts 4.5 stars out of 323 reviews on Yelp for its popular falafel plates, Turkish lamb chops and doner kebab platters.

The reasonable prices and generous portions that have made it popular also mean it is sometimes crowded, however, so consider making a reservation.

2. Turkish Grille

Photo: Turkish Grille/Yelp

Next up is North Oakland’s Turkish Grille, situated at 272 Melwood Ave. With five stars out of 71 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

Yelpers love its classics like baba ghanoush and adana lamb kebab, as well as  dishes like the spinach cigarette borek: pan-fried cylinders of phyllo dough stuffed with feta cheese, sautéed spinach and dill.

3. Alihan’s Mediterranean Cuisine

Photo: Alihan’s Mediterranean Cuisine/Yelp

Finally, the Central Business District’s Alihan’s Mediterranean Cuisine, located at 124 Sixth St. Yelpers give the BYOB spot 4.5 stars out of 179 reviews for its friendly service, tasty food and great Turkish coffee.

On the menu, look for the mixed kebab platter, which feeds at least two diners with hefty portions of chicken, lamb and beef kebabs, house salad, grilled tomatoes and peppers, and a choice of bulgur or rice pilaf.

