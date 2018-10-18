Filed Under:Local TV, Meghan Schiller, Pittsburgh Water and Sewage Authority, PWSA

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A top state lawmaker is blasting a move to send tens of millions of dollars to the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority.

Mike Turzai, the Republican Speaker of the Pennsylvania House, called this a bailout at the taxpayers’ expense and said PWSA has been grossly mismanaged.

He said this also takes money away from water and sewer projects across the state.

mike turzai Turzai Calls Plan To Send Millions To PWSA A Bailout At Taxpayers’ Expense

Photo Courtesy: Mike Turzai

Mayor Bill Peduto has talked before about unsafe levels of lead in Pittsburgh’s drinking water for more than two years. He said this money will help them fix that.

The city is thanking Gov. Tom Wolf and said PWSA is receiving more than $49 million in loans and grants. They said this money will help protect the city’s drinking water.

The money will also replace nearly 3,000 residential public connections, including 2,400 private lines.

PWSA launched a $44 million replacement project in March, so this money will more than double the funding for that city-wide work.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s