Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

VANDERGRIFT (KDKA) — Police were called to a house in Vandergrift late Thursday night over reports of a home invasion.

Investigators were called to the scene around 10 p.m. along Longfellow Street.

According to Westmoreland County emergency officials, there were reports of shots being fired during the incident.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.