PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former West Mifflin High School teacher pleaded guilty Thursday to sexual assault charges for having sex with a student.

Officials say 46-year-old James Horgan, of Upper St. Clair, entered a guilty plea to one count of institutional sexual assault.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

In April, a female student told police she had sex with Horgan, who was a teacher at the high school, in the back of his classroom on four occasions.

According to a criminal complaint, Horgan confessed to police in an interview that he had sex with the student on three or four occasions.

Horgan was ordered to serve five years of sex offender court probation with 25 years of Megan’s Law registration and no contact with the victim.

