NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Charges have been filed against a second suspect in a triple homicide in New Castle.

The New Castle Police Department says they filed criminal homicide charges against 19-year-old Anthony Lavon Cooper Jr. on Friday in connection to the murders of 10-year-old Amariah Emery, 31-year-old Nichole Pumphrey and 30-year-old Lawrence Cannon.

The three were found dead Tuesday morning on the first floor of Pumphrey’s home on West North Street. All three had been shot. Police believe the shooting happened sometime Monday night.

Cooper, 19-year-old Steven Procopio and 41-year-old Jody Hammer were all questioned by police Tuesday and released.

Police arrested Procopio on Wednesday and charged him with three counts of criminal homicide.

According to a criminal complaint, Procopio said Cooper was the one who shot the victims.

When police went back to talk to Cooper on Wednesday, they learned he had possibly taken a bus to Michigan.

Cooper is described as a black man, approximately 5-feet-5-inches tall and about 135 pounds.

Police believe he may be in Detroit, and he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Cooper or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call New Castle Police at (724) 656-3538 or leave a tip at newcastlepd.com.

Cooper is being charged with three counts of criminal homicide, three counts of criminal conspiracy to commit homicide, one county of criminal attempt to commit homicide and one count of firearms carried without a license.