PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several streets in Downtown Pittsburgh will be closed for a few hours Saturday morning.
Crews will be removing one transformer from PPG1 and installing three new transformers on the roof.
The following roads will be affected:
- Boulevard of the Allies between Stanwix and Wood streets
- Third Avenue between Stanwix and Wood streets
- Fourth Avenue between Stanwix and Wood Streets
- Market Street between Boulevard of the Allies and Third Avenue
Road will close beginning at 7 a.m. and reopen by noon.
Port Authority bus routes 56, 57, 58 and 67 will be detoured.
Visit portauthority.org/paac for more information on the affected bus routes.