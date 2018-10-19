  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Downtown Pittsburgh, Local TV, road closures

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several streets in Downtown Pittsburgh will be closed for a few hours Saturday morning.

Crews will be removing one transformer from PPG1 and installing three new transformers on the roof.

The following roads will be affected:

  • Boulevard of the Allies between Stanwix and Wood streets
  • Third Avenue between Stanwix and Wood streets
  • Fourth Avenue between Stanwix and Wood Streets
  • Market Street between Boulevard of the Allies and Third Avenue

Road will close beginning at 7 a.m. and reopen by noon.

Port Authority bus routes 56, 57, 58 and 67 will be detoured.

Visit portauthority.org/paac for more information on the affected bus routes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s