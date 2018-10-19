Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several streets in Downtown Pittsburgh will be closed for a few hours Saturday morning.

Crews will be removing one transformer from PPG1 and installing three new transformers on the roof.

The following roads will be affected:

Boulevard of the Allies between Stanwix and Wood streets

Third Avenue between Stanwix and Wood streets

Fourth Avenue between Stanwix and Wood Streets

Market Street between Boulevard of the Allies and Third Avenue

Road will close beginning at 7 a.m. and reopen by noon.

Port Authority bus routes 56, 57, 58 and 67 will be detoured.

Visit portauthority.org/paac for more information on the affected bus routes.