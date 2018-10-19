Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Abraham Lincoln 38, KIPP Dubois 0
Academy Park 47, Glen Mills 12
Aliquippa 59, Keystone Oaks 0
Annville-Cleona 31, ELCO 19
Archbishop Wood 31, LaSalle 12
Avella 47, Mapletown 14
Bald Eagle Area 24, Jersey Shore 23
Bangor 42, Wilson 13
Beaver Area 33, Montour 20
Belle Vernon 48, Plum 0
Bellefonte 63, Bishop Carroll 14
Bellwood-Antis 28, Tussey Mountain 7
Berks Catholic 57, Fleetwood 7
Berlin-Brothersvalley 38, Blacklick Valley 8
Bermudian Springs 28, Littlestown 19
Bethlehem Freedom 42, Allentown Central Catholic 17
Bethlehem Liberty 41, Whitehall 21
Bishop Guilfoyle 12, Chestnut Ridge 0
Blackhawk 35, Beaver Falls 15
Boiling Springs 56, Steelton-Highspire 55
Bradford 34, Karns City 21
Brockway 48, Clarion 19
Brookville 28, Ridgway/Johnsonburg 11
Burgettstown 27, Brentwood 0
California 56, Chartiers-Houston 0
Cambria Heights 13, Bedford 7
Carlynton 21, South Allegheny 14
Cedar Cliff 30, Susquehanna Township 0
Central Bucks West 28, Souderton 21
Central Columbia 42, Lewisburg 16
Central Dauphin 35, Chambersburg 14
Central Mountain 28, Mifflinburg 21, OT
Central Valley 31, South Park 7
Central York 35, Dallastown Area 28
Charleroi 57, Brownsville 0
Cheltenham 19, Upper Moreland 14
Clairton 43, Springdale 7
Clarion-Limestone 46, Curwensville 14
Clearfield 62, Philipsburg-Osceola 0
Coatesville 42, Avon Grove 0
Cocalico 42, Solanco 7
Cochranton 50, Eisenhower 34
Conneaut Area 32, Conneaut, Ohio 19
Conrad Weiser 48, Muhlenberg 14
Cumberland Valley 48, Central Dauphin East 17
Dallas 13, Berwick 10
Daniel Boone 24, Twin Valley 21
Danville 31, Selinsgrove 7
Delaware Valley 45, Wyoming Valley West 7
Derry 37, Deer Lakes 0
Downingtown East 47, Unionville 16
Downingtown West 14, Bishop Shanahan 13
Dunmore 9, Western Wayne 0
East Stroudsburg South 49, Pleasant Valley 19
Easton 41, Parkland 14
Elizabeth Forward 56, Uniontown 0
Elwood City Riverside 43, Valley 6
Ephrata 48, Pequea Valley 0
Erie McDowell 38, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 20
Everett 42, Williamsburg 18
Fairfield 47, York County Tech 16
Fairview 52, Iroquois 28
Farrell 46, Greenville 0
Frazier 30, Carmichaels 8
Freedom 42, Apollo-Ridge 7
Freeport 41, Mount Pleasant 7
Garnet Valley 43, Conestoga 0
Gateway 76, Connellsville 0
General McLane 68, Seneca 21
Gettysburg 28, Dover 7
Girard 33, Titusville 0
Governor Mifflin 34, Exeter 17
Great Valley 21, Reading 20
Greater Latrobe 48, Albert Gallatin 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 43, Cornell 8
Grove City 56, Meadville 6
Hamburg 56, Kutztown 0
Hanover 28, Biglerville 27
Harbor Creek 13, Corry 6
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 49, Mechanicsburg 7
Harry S. Truman 43, Pennridge 20
Haverford 20, Springfield Delco 0
Hazleton Area 49, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 20
Hempfield Area 31, Butler 14
Hollidaysburg 50, Dubois 16
Huntingdon 52, Central Martinsburg 18
James Buchanan 35, Pottsville Nativity 14
Jim Thorpe 21, Tamaqua 14
Juniata 55, Millersburg 7
Juniata Valley 42, Glendale 23
Kane Area 27, St. Marys 14
Kennett 45, Oxford 0
Kensington 21, Dobbins/Randolph 0
Knoch 41, Trinity 14
Lackawanna Trail 17, Lake-Lehman 7
Lampeter-Strasburg 20, Elizabethtown 13
Lancaster Catholic 22, Donegal 14
Latin Charter 30, South Philadelphia 6
Laurel 51, Sto-Rox 26
Leechburg 28, Bentworth 0
Ligonier Valley 49, Blairsville 6
Loyalsock 36, Warrior Run 0
Manheim Central 63, Garden Spot 0
Manheim Township 49, Lancaster McCaskey 13
Maplewood 56, Saegertown 0
Marian Catholic 28, Mahanoy Area 25
Mars 38, Kiski Area 0
McGuffey 57, Avonworth 42
McKeesport 36, Franklin Regional 16
Mercer 44, Lakeview 14
Mercyhurst Prep 54, North East 0
Meyersdale 48, North Star 20
Middletown 28, East Pennsboro 0
Mifflin County 33, Greencastle Antrim 14
Minersville 49, Shenandoah Valley 7
Mohawk 14, Ellwood City 0
Moniteau 32, Punxsutawney 21
Montgomery 34, Cowanesque Valley 0
Montoursville 49, Towanda 13
Mount Carmel 53, Bloomsburg 0
Mount Lebanon 34, Norwin 28
Mount Union 15, Moshannon Valley 14
Nazareth Area 42, Allentown Allen 0
Neshaminy 9, Council Rock South 0
New Brighton 42, Shenango 14
New Castle 38, Highlands 14
New Oxford 21, South Western 14
Norristown 12, Boyertown 6
North Allegheny 26, West Allegheny 20
North Hills 21, Shaler 7
North Penn 21, Central Bucks South 10
North Penn-Mansfield 25, Canton 22
North Pocono 41, Honesdale 21
North Schuylkill 42, Lehighton 7
Northampton 35, Pocono Mountain East 0
Northern Bedford 41, West Branch 40, OT
Northern Cambria 36, Penns Manor 12
Northwestern Lehigh 35, Northern Lehigh 7
Notre Dame-Green Pond 49, Saucon Valley 44
Oil City 28, Slippery Rock 10
Old Forge 56, Northwest Area 20
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 48, Union Area 7
Owen J Roberts 13, Methacton 0
Palisades 56, Pen Argyl 7
Palmerton 35, Salisbury 14
Palmyra 14, Camp Hill Trinity 13
Penn Hills 18, Baldwin 0
Penn-Trafford 42, Hampton 6
Penns Valley 13, Tyrone 7
Pennsbury 35, Abington 28
Perkiomen Valley 27, Spring-Ford 20
Peters Township 35, Bethel Park 0
Philadelphia George Washington 14, Mastbaum 0
Pine-Richland 21, Seneca Valley 7
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 35, Canon-McMillan 7
Pittsburgh North Catholic 41, Yough 0
Pittston Area 14, Crestwood 7
Pocono Mountain West 55, East Stroudsburg North 13
Port Allegany 36, Cameron County 0
Portage Area 42, Conemaugh Valley 14
Pottsgrove 31, Phoenixville 0
Pottsville 41, Blue Mountain 40, OT
Purchase Line 56, Saltsburg 22
Quaker Valley 49, Hopewell 0
Quakertown 29, Hatboro-Horsham 16
Red Lion 46, Spring Grove 21
Redbank Valley 33, Union/AC Valley(FB) 7
Reynolds 34, Northwestern 22
Richland 36, Penn Cambria 0
Ridley 32, Upper Darby 14
Riverside 49, Montrose 13
Rochester 22, Monessen 14
Roxborough 30, Palumbo 6
Sayre Area 28, Muncy 14
Schuylkill Haven 67, Panther Valley 7
Seton-LaSalle 33, Serra Catholic 0
Shade 42, Windber 19
Shamokin 34, Shikellamy 0
Sharon 50, Fort Leboeuf 13
Sharpsville 35, West Middlesex 19
Smethport 21, Coudersport 20
Somerset 36, Greater Johnstown 13
South Fayette 55, Ambridge 0
South Side 21, Fort Cherry 14
South Williamsport 21, Milton 14
Southern Columbia 69, Hughesville 8
Southern Huntingdon 34, Claysburg-Kimmel 33
Southern Lehigh 63, Catasauqua 7
State College 49, Altoona 14
Steel Valley 48, Summit Academy 0
Strath Haven 54, Marple Newtown 26
Stroudsburg 35, Allentown Dieruff 18
Susquehanna 21, Carbondale 8
Susquehannock 28, Kennard-Dale 24
Susquenita 20, Newport 16
Thomas Jefferson 70, Greensburg Salem 21
Tri-Valley 27, Line Mountain 14
Troy 21, Athens 0
Tunkhannock 34, Mid Valley 0
Union City 44, Cambridge Springs 27
United 53, Marion Center 35
Upper Dauphin 34, Pine Grove 20
Upper Dublin 31, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 17
Upper Perkiomen 21, Pottstown 20
Upper St. Clair 38, Chartiers Valley 31
Valley View 42, Scranton 7
Wallenpaupack 36, Williamsport 17
Warren 47, Franklin 7
Warwick 42, Conestoga Valley 3
Washington 58, Southmoreland 35
Waynesboro 43, West Perry 40
Waynesburg Central 21, Burrell 20
Wellsboro 49, Wyalusing 22
West Chester East 42, West Chester Henderson 20
West Chester Rustin 35, Sun Valley 14
West Greene 50, Jefferson-Morgan 7
West Lawn Wilson 42, Cedar Crest 21
West Scranton 32, Abington Heights 27
West Shamokin 30, Homer-Center 18
Williams Valley 16, Halifax 14
Wilmington 42, Hickory 0
Wissahickon 58, Eastern York 43
Woodland Hills 20, Moon 10
Wyoming Area 56, Hanover Area 7
Wyomissing 49, Schuylkill Valley 13
York 32, Northeastern 28
York Catholic 35, Delone 7
