Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

We’re committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores right here! Also, check out our Games of the Week here!

SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM’S SCORE:

Abraham Lincoln 38, KIPP Dubois 0

Academy Park 47, Glen Mills 12

Aliquippa 59, Keystone Oaks 0

Annville-Cleona 31, ELCO 19

Archbishop Wood 31, LaSalle 12

Avella 47, Mapletown 14

Bald Eagle Area 24, Jersey Shore 23

Bangor 42, Wilson 13

Beaver Area 33, Montour 20

Belle Vernon 48, Plum 0

Bellefonte 63, Bishop Carroll 14

Bellwood-Antis 28, Tussey Mountain 7

Berks Catholic 57, Fleetwood 7

Berlin-Brothersvalley 38, Blacklick Valley 8

Bermudian Springs 28, Littlestown 19

Bethlehem Freedom 42, Allentown Central Catholic 17

Bethlehem Liberty 41, Whitehall 21

Bishop Guilfoyle 12, Chestnut Ridge 0

Blackhawk 35, Beaver Falls 15

Boiling Springs 56, Steelton-Highspire 55

Bradford 34, Karns City 21

Brockway 48, Clarion 19

Brookville 28, Ridgway/Johnsonburg 11

Burgettstown 27, Brentwood 0

California 56, Chartiers-Houston 0

Cambria Heights 13, Bedford 7

Carlynton 21, South Allegheny 14

Cedar Cliff 30, Susquehanna Township 0

Central Bucks West 28, Souderton 21

Central Columbia 42, Lewisburg 16

Central Dauphin 35, Chambersburg 14

Central Mountain 28, Mifflinburg 21, OT

Central Valley 31, South Park 7

Central York 35, Dallastown Area 28

Charleroi 57, Brownsville 0

Cheltenham 19, Upper Moreland 14

Clairton 43, Springdale 7

Clarion-Limestone 46, Curwensville 14

Clearfield 62, Philipsburg-Osceola 0

Coatesville 42, Avon Grove 0

Cocalico 42, Solanco 7

Cochranton 50, Eisenhower 34

Conneaut Area 32, Conneaut, Ohio 19

Conrad Weiser 48, Muhlenberg 14

Cumberland Valley 48, Central Dauphin East 17

Dallas 13, Berwick 10

Daniel Boone 24, Twin Valley 21

Danville 31, Selinsgrove 7

Delaware Valley 45, Wyoming Valley West 7

Derry 37, Deer Lakes 0

Downingtown East 47, Unionville 16

Downingtown West 14, Bishop Shanahan 13

Dunmore 9, Western Wayne 0

East Stroudsburg South 49, Pleasant Valley 19

Easton 41, Parkland 14

Elizabeth Forward 56, Uniontown 0

Elwood City Riverside 43, Valley 6

Ephrata 48, Pequea Valley 0

Erie McDowell 38, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 20

Everett 42, Williamsburg 18

Fairfield 47, York County Tech 16

Fairview 52, Iroquois 28

Farrell 46, Greenville 0

Frazier 30, Carmichaels 8

Freedom 42, Apollo-Ridge 7

Freeport 41, Mount Pleasant 7

Garnet Valley 43, Conestoga 0

Gateway 76, Connellsville 0

General McLane 68, Seneca 21

Gettysburg 28, Dover 7

Girard 33, Titusville 0

Governor Mifflin 34, Exeter 17

Great Valley 21, Reading 20

Greater Latrobe 48, Albert Gallatin 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 43, Cornell 8

Grove City 56, Meadville 6

Hamburg 56, Kutztown 0

Hanover 28, Biglerville 27

Harbor Creek 13, Corry 6

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 49, Mechanicsburg 7

Harry S. Truman 43, Pennridge 20

Haverford 20, Springfield Delco 0

Hazleton Area 49, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 20

Hempfield Area 31, Butler 14

Hollidaysburg 50, Dubois 16

Huntingdon 52, Central Martinsburg 18

James Buchanan 35, Pottsville Nativity 14

Jim Thorpe 21, Tamaqua 14

Juniata 55, Millersburg 7

Juniata Valley 42, Glendale 23

Kane Area 27, St. Marys 14

Kennett 45, Oxford 0

Kensington 21, Dobbins/Randolph 0

Knoch 41, Trinity 14

Lackawanna Trail 17, Lake-Lehman 7

Lampeter-Strasburg 20, Elizabethtown 13

Lancaster Catholic 22, Donegal 14

Latin Charter 30, South Philadelphia 6

Laurel 51, Sto-Rox 26

Leechburg 28, Bentworth 0

Ligonier Valley 49, Blairsville 6

Loyalsock 36, Warrior Run 0

Manheim Central 63, Garden Spot 0

Manheim Township 49, Lancaster McCaskey 13

Maplewood 56, Saegertown 0

Marian Catholic 28, Mahanoy Area 25

Mars 38, Kiski Area 0

McGuffey 57, Avonworth 42

McKeesport 36, Franklin Regional 16

Mercer 44, Lakeview 14

Mercyhurst Prep 54, North East 0

Meyersdale 48, North Star 20

Middletown 28, East Pennsboro 0

Mifflin County 33, Greencastle Antrim 14

Minersville 49, Shenandoah Valley 7

Mohawk 14, Ellwood City 0

Moniteau 32, Punxsutawney 21

Montgomery 34, Cowanesque Valley 0

Montoursville 49, Towanda 13

Mount Carmel 53, Bloomsburg 0

Mount Carmel 53, Bloomsburg 0

Mount Lebanon 34, Norwin 28

Mount Union 15, Moshannon Valley 14

Nazareth Area 42, Allentown Allen 0

Neshaminy 9, Council Rock South 0

New Brighton 42, Shenango 14

New Castle 38, Highlands 14

New Oxford 21, South Western 14

Norristown 12, Boyertown 6

North Allegheny 26, West Allegheny 20

North Hills 21, Shaler 7

North Penn 21, Central Bucks South 10

North Penn-Mansfield 25, Canton 22

North Pocono 41, Honesdale 21

North Schuylkill 42, Lehighton 7

Northampton 35, Pocono Mountain East 0

Northern Bedford 41, West Branch 40, OT

Northern Cambria 36, Penns Manor 12

Northwestern Lehigh 35, Northern Lehigh 7

Notre Dame-Green Pond 49, Saucon Valley 44

Oil City 28, Slippery Rock 10

Old Forge 56, Northwest Area 20

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 48, Union Area 7

Owen J Roberts 13, Methacton 0

Palisades 56, Pen Argyl 7

Palmerton 35, Salisbury 14

Palmyra 14, Camp Hill Trinity 13

Penn Hills 18, Baldwin 0

Penn-Trafford 42, Hampton 6

Penns Valley 13, Tyrone 7

Pennsbury 35, Abington 28

Perkiomen Valley 27, Spring-Ford 20

Peters Township 35, Bethel Park 0

Philadelphia George Washington 14, Mastbaum 0

Pine-Richland 21, Seneca Valley 7

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 35, Canon-McMillan 7

Pittsburgh North Catholic 41, Yough 0

Pittston Area 14, Crestwood 7

Pocono Mountain West 55, East Stroudsburg North 13

Port Allegany 36, Cameron County 0

Portage Area 42, Conemaugh Valley 14

Pottsgrove 31, Phoenixville 0

Pottsville 41, Blue Mountain 40, OT

Purchase Line 56, Saltsburg 22

Quaker Valley 49, Hopewell 0

Quakertown 29, Hatboro-Horsham 16

Red Lion 46, Spring Grove 21

Redbank Valley 33, Union/AC Valley(FB) 7

Reynolds 34, Northwestern 22

Richland 36, Penn Cambria 0

Ridley 32, Upper Darby 14

Riverside 49, Montrose 13

Rochester 22, Monessen 14

Roxborough 30, Palumbo 6

Sayre Area 28, Muncy 14

Schuylkill Haven 67, Panther Valley 7

Seton-LaSalle 33, Serra Catholic 0

Shade 42, Windber 19

Shamokin 34, Shikellamy 0

Sharon 50, Fort Leboeuf 13

Sharpsville 35, West Middlesex 19

Smethport 21, Coudersport 20

Somerset 36, Greater Johnstown 13

South Fayette 55, Ambridge 0

South Side 21, Fort Cherry 14

South Williamsport 21, Milton 14

Southern Columbia 69, Hughesville 8

Southern Huntingdon 34, Claysburg-Kimmel 33

Southern Lehigh 63, Catasauqua 7

State College 49, Altoona 14

Steel Valley 48, Summit Academy 0

Strath Haven 54, Marple Newtown 26

Stroudsburg 35, Allentown Dieruff 18

Susquehanna 21, Carbondale 8

Susquehannock 28, Kennard-Dale 24

Susquenita 20, Newport 16

Thomas Jefferson 70, Greensburg Salem 21

Tri-Valley 27, Line Mountain 14

Troy 21, Athens 0

Tunkhannock 34, Mid Valley 0

Union City 44, Cambridge Springs 27

United 53, Marion Center 35

Upper Dauphin 34, Pine Grove 20

Upper Dublin 31, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 17

Upper Perkiomen 21, Pottstown 20

Upper St. Clair 38, Chartiers Valley 31

Valley View 42, Scranton 7

Wallenpaupack 36, Williamsport 17

Warren 47, Franklin 7

Warwick 42, Conestoga Valley 3

Washington 58, Southmoreland 35

Waynesboro 43, West Perry 40

Waynesburg Central 21, Burrell 20

Wellsboro 49, Wyalusing 22

West Chester East 42, West Chester Henderson 20

West Chester Rustin 35, Sun Valley 14

West Greene 50, Jefferson-Morgan 7

West Lawn Wilson 42, Cedar Crest 21

West Scranton 32, Abington Heights 27

West Shamokin 30, Homer-Center 18

Williams Valley 16, Halifax 14

Wilmington 42, Hickory 0

Wissahickon 58, Eastern York 43

Woodland Hills 20, Moon 10

Wyoming Area 56, Hanover Area 7

Wyomissing 49, Schuylkill Valley 13

York 32, Northeastern 28

York Catholic 35, Delone 7

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)