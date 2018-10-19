  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh International Airport, TSA

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another loaded weapon was found in carry-on luggage at Pittsburgh International Airport.

According to TSA officials, an Ohio woman was stopped with a .380-caliber handgun at one of the airport’s checkpoints on Thursday.

Allegheny County Police were called to the checkpoint. Officers confiscated the weapon and detained the woman for questioning.

pittsburgh airport loaded gun Loaded Gun Found In Carry On Luggage At Pittsburgh International Airport

(Photo Courtesy: TSA)

A typical first offense for bringing a weapon through a checkpoint is $3,900.

While it is legal to travel with a gun, there are certain rules to follow.

“You never want to bring a firearm to a checkpoint. The right way to do it is you make sure the firearm is unloaded, that it is packed in a hard-sided case, that it is locked and then you take it to the check-in counter,” TSA Spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said.

Ammunition should be kept in its original box, then locked in your hard-sided and locked gun case. There are a few quick forms to fill out as well.

Finally, just because you can fly out of Pennsylvania with your gun, doesn’t mean you can have it where you touch down.

“Now, you are in another airport, in another state. Do you have the proper paperwork to be standing in another state with your firearm? So, you really do need to do some homework,” Farbstein said.

This was 29th handgun caught at one of the airport’s checkpoints this year. Last year, TSA officials caught 37 firearms.

