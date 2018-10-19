Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MARS, Pa. (KDKA) — An arrest has been made in connection to threats in the Mars Area School District.

All schools in the district were closed Friday out of an abundance of caution while the district and the Adams Township Police Department investigated rumors of possible violence.

The school district also canceled all district-sponsored, on-campus activities.

The high school had to be evacuated Wednesday and Thursday because of bomb threats.

Further details about the arrest have not yet been released.

