MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — Dozens of people were arrested in a major drug roundup early Friday morning.

Police from several local police departments and the state Attorney General’s office arrested 51 people in the McKees Rocks and Stowe Township areas.

The McKees Rocks Police Chief Richard Deliman says getting that many drug suspects off the street at once is a great help to his community.

“This is going on everywhere. It’s affecting everybody in our communities and to make arrests for people that are doing these violations is very helpful,” Deliman said.

The chief says police have been investigating these particular suspects for several months.