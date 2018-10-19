Filed Under:Allegheny County, Findlay Township, Local TV, Niagara Bottling

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A new bottled water facility will bring jobs to Allegheny County.

Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday that Niagara Bottling, a manufacturer of private label bottled water, will establish a new facility in Findlay Township.

Niagara has pledged to invest an estimated $64 million into the new facility, which will be constructed in Findlay Industrial Park and serve as a regional distribution network.

The facility is expected to create more than 50 new jobs within the next six months.

Brian Hess, executive vice president at Niagara, says they will begin advertising available positions in the coming weeks.

Niagara currently operates facilities in Lehigh and Berk counties.

