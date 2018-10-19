Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s another weekend of road closures and restrictions ahead as a construction project rolls on along the busy Parkway East.

It was right around 9 p.m. Friday when crews began the closures that PennDOT has been warning drivers about.

The inbound ramps from Squirrel Hill and Greenfield to the Parkway East shut down for a week.

Sure, it’s disruptive and frustrating for drivers, but PennDOT says it beats the alternative, which would have been a full inbound Parkway weekend closures multiple times.

PennDOT says 20,000 motorists use the ramps every day.

To detour around the construction, go to Edgewood-Swissvale, turn around and come back into town.

It is part of a massive project, during which crews will be repaving the surfaces between the Fort Pitt Bridge and the Edgwood-Swissvale exit.

From the east to the north, crews have started to install signs in Ohio and Ross townships so crews on the Parkway North can begin construction.

They’ve closed the shoulder between the Camp Horne Road interchange and Fort Duquesne Bridge, work there will not take place over the weekend though.