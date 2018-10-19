Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This week’s fall foliage map is now out from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and it shows what we were expecting it to show.

Most of the state’s leaves are nearing peak color this weekend. The best viewing for leaf watchers will begin this weekend and will likely end the weekend of Nov. 3 and 4.

The season has been a little slow to begin due to unseasonably warm temperatures that remained in place through the 10th of this month. It’s been notably cooler since then with cool nights and generally a little bit of sunshine on most days. This is the perfect recipe for a wide palette of color valley wide in many areas. This year’s viewing should be one of the better ones we have had in quite some time.

So where are the best views this weekend? Look up? Well, at least drive up.

The best color this weekend will be in more hilly terrains like the Laurel Highlands. Of note, these are also places where the peak color will be short-lived due to hard freezes happening a couple of times this past week.

Coverage is being described as spotty, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.