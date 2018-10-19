  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove has had abdominal surgery.

Dr. Craig Smith operated in Los Angeles on Friday to repair Mugrove’s abdominal wall and address a stress reaction in the pitcher’s pelvic bone.

Pittsburgh said the time between surgery and a resumption of full offseason activity is about six weeks and Musgrove is expected to be close to a regular schedule for spring training.

The 25-year-old right-hander did not pitch after Sept. 17. He was 6-9 with a 4.06 ERA in 19 starts.

