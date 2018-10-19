Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (KDKA) — A man has been arrested for firing shots near the West Virginia University campus earlier this month.

The U.S. Marshals’ Mountain State Fugitive Task Force took 21-year-old Shaiheed Moore into custody in Charleston on Thursday.

Moore was arrested on a University Police Department warrant for felony wanton endangerment.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Oct. 7.

Witnesses told police Moore and several other men were arguing on North High Street when Moore allegedly pulled out a gun, fired it into the air and then ran away.

Officers found fired bullet casings on the ground when they arrived on the scene.

Moore, who is not a West Virginia University student, was sent to West Virginia’s South Central Regional Jail.