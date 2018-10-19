  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Ashley Croft, Brenda Waters, Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Longfellow Street, Vandergrift, Westmoreland County

VANDERGRIFT (KDKA) – A woman is in custody following a fatal shooting in Westmoreland County Thursday night. According to police, officers were called to a home on Longfellow Street in Vandergrift around 10 p.m. for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a man dead inside the house.

vandergrift fatal shooting 1 Woman In Custody After Vandergrift Fatal Shooting

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

“Upon arrival they found a deceased white male, taken into custody was the resident of that location, Ashley Croft, and she’s presently at the Vandergrift police station being interviewed by the Westmoreland County detectives and will be charged with homicide,” Vandergrift Police Chief Joseph Caporali said.

The victim had been visiting Croft, but what led to the shooting is still under investigation.

