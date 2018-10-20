Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCMURRAY, Pa. (KDKA) – The McMurray Kmart is no more.

It was one of stores put on the chopping block even before Kmart’s parent company, Sears, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy last week.

Before closing up for good, store manager Joshua Englert made one final announcement.

Englert worked there for 18 years and gave the store the curtain call he felt it deserved.

“Attention Kmart shoppers. The time is now 4:25 and your McMurray Kmart will be closing for the final time in just five minutes,” Englert said over the intercom with his voice cracking.

The video has been shared thousands of times on social media, with Englert saying he has received several job offers after positing the video.

