  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Football
    7:00 PMKDKA-TV News
    7:30 PMFriends
    8:00 PMMichael Jackson's Halloween
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cincinnati Bengals, Local TV, Pittsburgh Steelers

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

(KDKA) – Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict was fined $112,000 for numerous unnecessary roughness plays in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to multiple reports.

The most egregious was an elbow to the back of the head to Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown that knocked him out for a couple plays. The hit went unpenalized by game officials.

The other play he was fined for involved Steelers running back James Conner in the third quarter.

Burfict has been fined 11 times for more than $315,000 during his NFL career. Burfict has also been suspended twice for a total of six games.

Burfict avoided a suspension despite calls from around the country calling for a lengthy suspension for his dirty plays.

The Bengals and Steelers once again meet in Week 17.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s