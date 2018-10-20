Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

(KDKA) – Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict was fined $112,000 for numerous unnecessary roughness plays in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to multiple reports.

The most egregious was an elbow to the back of the head to Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown that knocked him out for a couple plays. The hit went unpenalized by game officials.

Burfict throwing an elbow into AB's head, because of course! pic.twitter.com/182OzqxE62 — Benstonium (@Benstonium) October 14, 2018

The other play he was fined for involved Steelers running back James Conner in the third quarter.

Here's the Burfict hit on Conner, by the way, one that got a lot less attention than the one on AB: pic.twitter.com/knadHrAGyX — Dejan Kovacevic (@Dejan_Kovacevic) October 20, 2018

Burfict has been fined 11 times for more than $315,000 during his NFL career. Burfict has also been suspended twice for a total of six games.

Burfict avoided a suspension despite calls from around the country calling for a lengthy suspension for his dirty plays.

The Bengals and Steelers once again meet in Week 17.