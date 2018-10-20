  • KDKA TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you saw a helicopter downtown around PPG Place on Saturday morning and were wondering what was going on, it was an operation to lift Duquesne Light transformers to top of one of the PPG Place buildings.

rescue helicopter Duquesne Light Operation Temporarily Closes Downtown Roads, But Deemed Successful

Photo Credit: Brian Grystar/KDKA

Crews were removing one transformer and installing three new transformers atop the roof.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri, all went well.

Several roads, including the Boulevard of the Allies, Third Avenue and Fourth Avenue between Stanwix and Wood Street, and Market Street between the Boulevard of the Allies and Third Avenue, were closed from 7 a.m. to noon, but are now open.

