PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you saw a helicopter downtown around PPG Place on Saturday morning and were wondering what was going on, it was an operation to lift Duquesne Light transformers to top of one of the PPG Place buildings.

Crews were removing one transformer and installing three new transformers atop the roof.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri, all went well.

Ah, Saturday mornings. A hot cup of coffee. The morning paper. A helicopter dropping things off on top of a skyscraper. pic.twitter.com/xJqrmcsicQ — Mike Wereschagin (@Wrschgn) October 20, 2018

Several roads, including the Boulevard of the Allies, Third Avenue and Fourth Avenue between Stanwix and Wood Street, and Market Street between the Boulevard of the Allies and Third Avenue, were closed from 7 a.m. to noon, but are now open.