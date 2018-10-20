Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trace McSorley passed for 220 yards, ran for 107 and had a hand in three touchdowns in No. 18 Penn State’s 33-28 victory over Indiana on Saturday.

Penn State (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) rallied to snap a two-game losing streak after Indiana (4-4, 1-4) took a 21-20 lead in the third quarter on Steve Scott’s 3-yard touchdown run.

Johnathan Thomas took the ensuing kickoff back to the Indiana 5, setting up McSorley for the go-ahead touchdown on the next play.

Brandon Wilson partially blocked the extra point, leaving Penn State’s lead at 26-21. Indiana forced Penn State to punt on the Nittany Lions’ next drive, but J-Shun Harris fumbled the punt return and turned the ball over. Five plays later, McSorley nearly walked into the end zone to make it 33-21 lead. Miles Sanders ran for 72 yards and a touchdown.

The Hoosiers added a late touchdown Peyton Ramsey’s 21-yard pass to Harris, and recovered an onside kick. Michael Penix and Ramsey split snaps for the Hoosiers, combining for 330 passing yards and a touchdown. Scott led Indiana in rushing with 138 yards and two touchdowns.

THE TAKEAWAY

Penn State: The Nittany Lions avoided stumbling at Indiana in what could easily be viewed as a trap game. Having lost two straight, Penn State simply couldn’t afford to lose this one when considering the next three opponents on the Nittany Lions’ schedule — Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Indiana: The Hoosiers missed an opportunity to secure one of two more wins needed to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.

UP NEXT

Penn State: Host Iowa next Saturday.

Indiana: At Minnesota next Saturday.

