PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With Saturday being International Sloth Day, the National Aviary reminds area residents that it houses three of the cute creatures.

The aviary, located at 700 Arch Street on the North Side, is home to Wookie, Valentino and Vivien – all two-toed sloths.

Wookiee can be viewed in the trees in the recently renovated Tropical Rainforest habitat, while Valentino appears twice-daily in Amazing Amazon in the Helen M. Schmidt FliteZoneTM Theater. Visitors can also purchase private, up-close sloth encounter with Vivien or Valentino.