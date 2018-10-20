Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The American Heart Association’s annual the Heart Walk took place on Saturday on the North Shore.

“The Pittsburgh Heart Walk is about building a healthier community and we are asking our corporate leaders to lead by example,” said Art Smuck, 2018 Heart Walk Chair. “Our Executive Leadership Team is comprised of executives from throughout the region who have a vested interest in creating a healthier community for all who live, work and play in Pittsburgh. I am honored to serve in this role in the promise of a better future for everyone.”

Since the inception of the Heart Walk in 1993, mortality rates from cardiovascular disease and stroke have plummeted by 45 percent. Each walker and each donation has helped to transform health statistics into lives saved, but there is more work to be done.

Pittsburgh is among 300 Heart Walks held in communities across the nation. Nearly 1 million people walk each year for a singular mission, to cure heart disease and stroke

“It isn’t about what you get when you give,” Smuck said. “It is about the satisfaction of knowing that your dollar isn’t going in a back pocket. Your dollar is going to change a life.”

To donate, click here.