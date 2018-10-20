  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man drove himself to a police station after being shot in the stomach in a Pittsburgh neighborhood on Saturday.

Shortly before noon, a 35-year old man drove himself to Zone 6 station on Main Street in the West End and told police he had been shot in Elliot by an unknown male.

The victim was then transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police are trying to determine where the shooting took place. No arrests have been made at his time and police are investigating.

Stay with KDKA.com for this developing story.

