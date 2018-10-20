Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man drove himself to a police station after being shot in the stomach in a Pittsburgh neighborhood on Saturday.

Shortly before noon, a 35-year old man drove himself to Zone 6 station on Main Street in the West End and told police he had been shot in Elliot by an unknown male.

The victim was then transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police are trying to determine where the shooting took place. No arrests have been made at his time and police are investigating.

