PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after someone robbed a South Side bank on Saturday morning.

At around 9:39 a.m., a man estimated to be 18 to 20 years old walked into the Farmers National Bank on the 1800 block of East Carson Street and handed the teller a note demanding money. The teller complied and the male left with an undisclosed amount of money, authorities confirmed to KDKA on Saturday.

The suspect is described as being roughly 5-foor-6, 160 pounds. No one was injured.

