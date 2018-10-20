  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There are a number of trees down in the area blocking roadways because of wind gusts, showers and isolated thunderstorms on Saturday evening.

Photo Credit: KDKA

In Pittsburgh a tree was reported down on Forbes Avenue at Aylesboro Avenue, in Brentwood a tree was reported on Colonial Park Road at Old Clairton Road, in Munhall a tree and power lines were reported down on the 3600 block West Run Road, in Mt. Lebanon a tree was reported down on the 700 block Valleyview Road.

In North Versailles wires were reported down on unoccupied vehicle on the 300 block of Lincoln Highway, in O’Hara a tree was reported down on the 600 block Alpha Drive, in Penn Hills a tree was reported down on Saltsburg Road at Bower Avenue, in Plum a tree was reported down on the 4100 block Logan Ferry Road, in Shaler trees and wires were reported down on the 600 block Badali Drive, in Swissvale a tree was reported down on Hampton Street at St. Lawrence Avenue, and in Wilkins trees and wires were reported down on the 900 block Roland Road.

