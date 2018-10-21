  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMJoel Osteen
    08:30 AMKD/PG Sunday Edition
    09:00 AMThe NFL Today
    09:30 AMNFL Football
    12:30 PMThe NFL Today
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Esmark, Florida, Hurricane Michael, hurricane relief, Local TV, Panama City, Sewickley

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH – Hurricane relief supplies sent by a Pittsburgh based company have arrived in Florida at a key time.

Water was among the most important supply sent to St. Dominic’s Church in Panama City by Esmark, a Sewickley based company. Esmark sent two trucks loaded with supplies to aid in relief efforts following Hurricane Michael which directly hit the Florida panhandle.

esmark2 Florida Receives Supplies From Pittsburgh Based Company

Photo Courtesy of Esmark

RELATED STORY: Pittsburgh Company Sending Truckload Of Supplies To Florida

Director of Communications for Esmark, Katie Regan, said that two trucks, one from Pittsburgh and another from Chicago, arrived in Florida with a total of 50,000 bottles of water.

The recipients of the supplies were thankful as they said supplies from the government have yet to show up.

“They said it was a gift from God because they were totally out of water and supplies and hadn’t received government supplies yet,” said Regan in a statement to KDKA-TV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s