Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH – Hurricane relief supplies sent by a Pittsburgh based company have arrived in Florida at a key time.

Water was among the most important supply sent to St. Dominic’s Church in Panama City by Esmark, a Sewickley based company. Esmark sent two trucks loaded with supplies to aid in relief efforts following Hurricane Michael which directly hit the Florida panhandle.

RELATED STORY: Pittsburgh Company Sending Truckload Of Supplies To Florida

Director of Communications for Esmark, Katie Regan, said that two trucks, one from Pittsburgh and another from Chicago, arrived in Florida with a total of 50,000 bottles of water.

The recipients of the supplies were thankful as they said supplies from the government have yet to show up.

“They said it was a gift from God because they were totally out of water and supplies and hadn’t received government supplies yet,” said Regan in a statement to KDKA-TV.