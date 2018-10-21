Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (KDKA) — Six people were injured and three are in critical condition after a shooting near the Jacksonville Jaguars’ stadium during Sunday afternoon’s game.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, six adults were shot near the intersection of A Philip Randolph Boulevard and Pippin Street just before 1:30 p.m.

Three victims were last reported to be in critical condition.

At this time, six adults shot with three in critical condition. No suspect(s) in custody. https://t.co/Z3STG9dJlC — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 21, 2018

Five of the victims are male and one victim is female, and they range in age from 20s to 70s.

No one is in custody at this time. According to the sheriff’s office, the shooter is believed to have fired from the passenger side of a grey or silver vehicle.

Officials are investigating the possibility that the shooting may be gang related.

The shooting happened about a mile away from TIAA Bank Field, where the Jacksonville Jaguars were playing the Houston Texans at the time of the shooting. The Sheriff’s Office said the shooting did not impact the game.

