SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A Fayette County man is now behind bars facing multiple felony charges related to the alleged rape of a relative.

Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown say that 34-year-old Robert Allan Karwatske of Hopwood, allegedly raped a relative when she was between the ages of three and six years old.

According to court records, Karwatske is in jail facing four counts each of incest, child pornography, forcible rape, rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault without consent and more charges.

The charges that were filed on Friday, were dated as Jan. 1, 2010.

In total, Karwatske is facing 57 charges related to the incident.

