PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Spending time on the South Side? Get to know this section of Pittsburgh by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a British-style pub to a sandwich saloon that’s a longtime favorite.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the area’s best-loved places, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood bars and restaurants. Read on for the results.

1. Piper’s Pub

Topping the list is the British-Irish bar Piper’s Pub. Located at 1828 E. Carson St., it’s the highest rated business of any kind in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 358 reviews on Yelp.

Yelpers love its great service and its classic British comfort foods, like fish and chips, bangers and mash, and Scotch eggs; there are also vegetarian and vegan options like the vegan shepherd’s pie. The bar also boasts plenty of screens on which to watch the game (usually soccer, of course).

2. Big Dog Coffee

Next up is Big Dog Coffee, a café situated at 2717 Sarah St. With 4.5 stars out of 247 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite for its generous portions, caramel lattes and loose-leaf teas served in a personal-size teapot.

The café is also popular for its build-your-own oatmeal bar, as well as its colorful art and cozy atmosphere.

3. Doce Taqueria

Tiny Mexican eatery Doce Taqueria is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1220 E. Carson St., 4.5 stars out of 232 reviews.

Unsurprisingly, tacos are the mainstay here, with options like slow smoked carnitas served with farmer’s cheese, tomatoes, coleslaw, cilantro and lime. Health-conscious diners will also find vegan tacos and bowls with the same ingredients over lettuce.

4. The Pub Chip Shop

The Pub Chip Shop, an all-day British spot specializing in the eponymous fish and chips, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 229 Yelp reviews.

In addition to its fish and chips, reviewers praise its steak and ale pie, sausage rolls and signature boxty tots (tater tots served with cheese sauce). Head over to 1830 E. Carson St. to see for yourself.

5. Fat Heads Saloon

Last but certainly not least, check out longtime neighborhood fixture Fat Heads Saloon, which has earned four stars out of 713 reviews on Yelp.

You can find the traditional American sandwich joint at 1805 E. Carson St. Try one of its famous Southside Slopes Headwiches (a halved, grilled kielbasa topped with sautéed pierogi and onions), served with house-made potato chips.