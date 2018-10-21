  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 PMMadam Secretary
    11:30 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    12:05 AM#1 Cochran Sports Showdown
    12:35 AMJoel Osteen
    01:05 AMTurning Point with Dr. David Jeremiah
    View All Programs
Owner Says Crews Are Making Improvements, Haven't Destroyed AnythingBy Kym Gable
Filed Under:Hollywood Memorial Park Cemetery, Kym Gable, Local TV, Sheraden

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHERADEN (KDKA) — After seeing the story on KDKA Saturday night and viewing other footage on social media, loved ones came to Hollywood Memorial Park Cemetery in Sheraden for answers on Sunday.

They are worried that the owner is disturbing gravesites and discarding documents of relatives who are buried there. The owner declined an on-camera interview, but told KDKA’s Kym Gable he owns 13 cemeteries in the region. He says he is moving earth and making improvements to areas of the cemetery that had been neglected for decades.

hollywood memorial park cemetery Loved Ones Worried Cemetery Owner Is Disturbing Gravesites, Discarding Documents

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

He claims he and his crews haven’t destroyed anything. Some family members and neighbors aren’t buying it, though.

Ruth McGrath has several generations of family members buried at the cemetery.

“I wanted to make sure the graves are still there and not damaged in any way and the markers for all my relatives would still be here,” she said. “Some are missing and some aren’t. I’m looking into that.”

Pittsburgh Police were called there to handle the accusations and a few confrontations.

Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith also talked to the property owner. She suggested a magistrate or appropriate authority to mediate.

“The zoning administrator is looking into it to see what the property is zoned for and what can happen, and whether or not the proper permits were applied for,” she said.

hollywood memorial park cemetery mud Loved Ones Worried Cemetery Owner Is Disturbing Gravesites, Discarding Documents

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The owner says grave markers and documents that had been piled up outside were stored inside the office building for decades, many from the deceased whose loved ones have since had the remains relocated.

Kail-Smith says the city will have more answers on Monday.

“The local law enforcement is looking into it to make sure that there’s no documents being removed or anything being removed until they have an opportunity to really look into this. This all happened from [Saturday] night until [Sunday] with very few staff members available to look into it right now,” she said.

The owner confirms there are also plans to build a communications tower on one piece of the property, away from the gravesites. Kail Smith says that will require a public hearing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s