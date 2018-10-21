Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was killed in a car crash in Lawrence County early Sunday morning.

State police say 26-year-old Justin Patrick Delaney, of New Castle, was traveling south on Ellwood Road in Slippery Rock Township around 1:45 a.m. when he crossed the center line and went off the shoulder of the road.

Delaney then crashed into a mailbox and a ditch before striking a tree in the front yard of a home, where the vehicle came to a rest on its passenger side.

According to state police, Delaney was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police believe Delaney was under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

