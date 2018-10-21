Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WORTH TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Police in Butler County shot a woman who they say pointed a long gun at officers.

Authorities were called to the Stone Bridge Apartments on New Castle Rd. in Worth Township early Sunday morning for a welfare check.

When officials arrived at the residence of 36-year-old Brittany Kitner of Slippery Rock, at approximately 3:56 a.m., officers were met by Kitner who was holding a long gun inside her home. Kitner pointed the gun at troopers. Officers then fired at Kitner, striking her once in the hip.

Police say that the officer used his issued handgun to shot Kitner who was shot once. Officers provided medical aid on the scene while waiting for EMS.

Kitner was transported to an area hospital for additional treatment. The condition of Kitner is unknown at this time.

The Pennsylvania State Police and the Butler County District Attorney’s office is investigating the incident.

