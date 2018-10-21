Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Trader Joe’s burritos are being recalled due to concerns that onions that may be contaminated with salmonella and listeria monocytogenes.

The recall affects the grocery chain’s “Carnitas With Salsa Verde” burritos, which were sold at stores nationwide. The SKU on the affected products is 57823.

Various Trader Joe’s salad products are also affected by the recall, but the store says the recalled salads were not sold in Pennsylvania.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to this recall.

Anyone who purchased a recalled product is urged to throw it away or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

More information on the recall can be found on the Food Safety and Inspection Service website or the Trader Joe’s website.